Eurobodalla school leavers can supercharge their skills ahead of summer by taking advantage of online short courses at TAFE NSW.
As part of the NSW Government's Summer Skills program, TAFE NSW is offering free training to people aged 16 - 24 to gain the practical skills to launch a career or land a job for summer in high-demand industries, including hospitality and retail.
Tourism Accommodation Australia CEO Michael Johnson said the collaboration between TAFE NSW and the NSW Government had been fantastic in what had been a very difficult time for industry.
"They have provided great opportunities to design the training requirements we need now, both for existing workers and those just starting out," Mr Johnson said.
In the Eurobodalla, accommodation food and retail service industries account for 33 per cent of the local workforce, which is the largest employer of young people in NSW with 39.1 per cent of retail and hospitality employees aged between 15 and 24.
TAFE NSW Executive Director Education and Skills Kerryn Meredith-Sotiris said TAFE NSW was working closely with employers to deliver the skills needed to support a strong local economy.
"The Eurobodalla economy grew by 3.1 per cent in the last year with more than 3000 businesses. We know nine out of 10 new jobs will require people to complete further study to build the skilled workforce we need to support continued economic growth," Ms Meredith-Sotiris said.
"The Summer Skills Program links school leavers and young people directly with local job outcomes and encourages them to undertake further study to explore careers in high-demand industries."
TAFE NSW is offering free online Summer Skills courses in Statement of Attainment in Hospitality Skills, Retail Customer Service, and Cyber Security.
