Eurobodalla Canine Club (ECC) have sent a record number of trainers to a trial in Cooma.
ECC president Hilary Coulton said 15 trainers competed with 22 dogs in three categories all scored by judges: rally o (rally obedience), tricks and obedience.
The ECC meets every Wednesday evening at the Eurobodalla Showground, where dogs learn to carry out the different tasks.
Ms Coulton said the trials were an opportunity for the Eurobodalla's dog handlers to see how their training and skills held up when compared to others.
"It helps you figure out what level your dog is at," she said.
"It's you and your dog competing for a badge.
"It's a chance to see whether what you have been training your dog up for pays dividends at the end with a title."
Rally o sees dogs and their handlers compete a course following a series of signs with instructions. Judges are looking for dogs moving in tandem with their owner, where the leash isn't too tight, and where the canine's perform each station accurately.
Ms Coulton said the trial was an opportunity to learn from other dog handlers too, and to discover new tricks and skills to teach one's own dog.
She had never competed in the tricks category before, but having now seen other dogs perform tricks such as running around cones, running in circles around the handler or jumping onto perches, she is confident she could introduce tricks to ECC weekly meetings.
She dreams of running trials locally in Moruya.
However, ultimately competing in dog competitions is challenging because of, well, the dog.
"Sometimes the dog is on fire, and sometimes they just say 'nup - I don't want to do this,'" Ms Coulton said.
"You have to have a have a good sense of humour to ride out the times where it doesn't quite work.
"It's all great fun."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
