Cultural burn at Dalmeny-Kianga headlands

December 6 2022 - 12:04pm
Peter Moore from the Wagonga Local Aboriginal Lands Council preparing kangaroo grass for a cultural burn on Wednesday December 7. Picture supplied.

There will be cool burns of grassy headlands at Dalmeny-Kianga on Wednesday December 7.

