There will be cool burns of grassy headlands at Dalmeny-Kianga on Wednesday December 7.
The burns will target three Themeda (kangaroo grass) headlands at Duesburys Point, Duesburys Beach and Kianga Beach - along the coast side of Dalmeny Drive.
With Rural Fire Service approval, this is the first time the Wagonga and Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Lands Councils have collaborated with Eurobodalla Council to undertake the burns, which improve environmental outcomes in the area using traditional land management and help promote understanding of the rich cultural history of the shire.
Scheduled to take place between 8am and 3pm, the burn will only occur if weather conditions remain favourable.
There may be smoke in the area and nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors and remove washing from clotheslines.
