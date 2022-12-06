There is something truly special - almost otherworldly - that happens when we connect with animals.
While far apart in biology there is no doubt that through interaction a powerful bond can be created; and that human-animal connection is one of the most fundamental bonds that we can experience according to managing director of Australian Wildlife Parks, Zookeeper Chad.
As the figurehead of Australian Wildlife Parks three sites - Mogo, Featherdale Sydney and Hunter Valley wildlife parks, Chad is a champion for encouraging park visitors to experience the once-in-a-lifetime interactions it offers to give people a chance to experience a little piece of the magic he feels everyday.
"Our ethos is to bring people closer to the animals; not just in a physical sense but to bring them into the animal's life for the day," Chad said.
"(Visitors) can come right into the enclosures. We make it possible for them to immerse themselves into an experience with an animal they wouldn't otherwise have."
As a visitor you can loose yourself in the amber eyes of Kinwah, Mogo's resident tiger as he impresses you with his size, power and appetite; get up close with a southeast Asian Binturong - a sweet, gentle bearcat and learn first hand that it truly does smell like popcorn; or experience the high energy of the squirrel monkeys as they leap, bound, and swing around you.
"Being in with the squirrel monkeys is a bit like being in controlled chaos," Chad said. "You can't help but be drawn into their energy."
One of the more special interactions offered is an early morning breakfast with a red panda. A secretive animal who much prefers the tree canopy, the encounter is an intimate experience of a single person or couple to quietly sit with the panda in its enclosure while offering it breakfast all while the zoo wakes up around you.
Whatever encounter you choose to have at the parks, there is no doubt each will leave you with treasured memories and in true awe of the beauty of the animals.
Now is a great time to plan your own animal experience at an Australian Wildlife Park this summer.
With spring births plentiful you can get along to any of the parks to see its latest additions including two giraffe calves, a new Capuchin, baby Spider Monkey, alongside the newest koala joeys who will begin to emerge from their mother's pouches over the next month.
Australian Wildlife Parks is celebrating the diversity and love of the animals it cares for with the release of its 2023 calendar showcasing stunning photography taken throughout its parks by its professional photographers, staff, and even visitors.
The calendar is the perfect inspiration to plan your visit to your nearest park and have an experience unlike any other.
Learn more about Australian Wildlife Parks at austwp.com.au, featherdale.com.au, mogowildlifepark.com.au, huntervalleyzoo.com.au or follow Zookeeper Chad on Instagram @zookeeper_chad.
