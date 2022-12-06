Narooma Golf Course has been voted among the best in the country by a Golf Australia competition.
Over three months, thousands of golfers submitted their vote for their favourite three courses in Australia. Their first vote was awarded 10 points, second five points and third three points.
When these scores were tallied, Narooma was crowned the ninth best course in Australia with 880 points. 296 courses across the nation received at least one vote.
Narooma Golf Course general manager Dominic Connaughton said he always knew Narooma was a special place to tee off, but recognition from members and other golfers was fantastic validation.
"It's always nice to know people want to come and play at your course," he said.
"This one is important because it is from the members.
"It's not bad for little old Narooma."
Mr Connaughton said the club often received returning golfers, who just loved their annual trip to Narooma.
He said the club was so popular because of the variety and beauty of the course.
"Every single hole is different," he said.
"We have a links course for the first nine and then a bush course for the back nine.
"It's two courses in one."
Mr Connaughton said the most popular hole on the course was Hole 3 named Hogan's Hole after Paul Hogan filmed a Winfield television commercial at the hole in the 1970s.
Hogan's Hole was included in Australia's Legends Course as one of the best 18 holes of golf in the country.
However, Mr Connaughton's personal favourite is the 15th hole - teeing off over the inlet before doglegging to the left with bunkers protecting the green.
Mr Connaughton said over the past 10 years the club had been really committed to taking their course to the next level. He hopes this national recognition helps fuel more success in the future.
Bonville Golf Resort on the NSW north coast was voted the most popular course in Australia on 4026 points. Closer to home, Mollymook Golf Course was voted second most popular course in the country with 3428 points.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
