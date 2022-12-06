Man faces 5 charges after police chase

A 33 year old man will face Batemans Bay Local Court over five charges.
He was charged with hindering or resisting a police officer in the execution of duty, possessing a prohibited drug, having possession of goods suspected of being stolen, custody of a knife in public place and not obeying the direction of police.
Upon his arrest on December 5, police also executed two outstanding warrants for breaching an AVO and escaping police custody charges.
The man will appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on December 6.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
