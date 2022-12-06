Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Man facing five charges including resisting police officers

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated December 6 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man faces 5 charges after police chase

A 33 year old man will face Batemans Bay Local Court over five charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.