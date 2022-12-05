What you can buy with the Back to School NSW vouchers

The new year is set to start students' terms on a high with them having free dollars to spend on school supplies, thanks to Back to School NSW vouchers.
The three $50 vouchers which were announced earlier this year can now be claimed by NSW students in kindergarten to year 12.
The vouchers intend to ease the cost of living pressures in times of soaring prices.
The application process for the vouchers started this month with registered businesses set to accept them from January 1, 2023.
Parents can log on to their MyServiceNSW account to apply for the vouchers or visit their nearest Service NSW centre.
Some of the items that can be purchased using the $150 are listed below.
School uniforms, including:
School equipment, including:
