There were 5.4 million cases of food poisoning recorded in 2021, and as the festive season approaches, Moruya TAFE are sharing top tips to make sure you're not next.
There's nothing worse than celebrating with family Christmas Day, only to hear the whole extended family is sick Boxing Day.
Food safety and hygiene are a prerequisite for all Hospitality and Commercial Cookery courses at TAFE NSW Moruya, teaching students about cross contamination, correct food storage, temperature control, hygiene standards and food poisoning.
Hospitality Head Teacher Nick John said all students were taught best food safety practices at TAFE NSW, and the importance of good hygiene to eliminate illness and allergens from the kitchen.
"All of our teachers have worked in hospitality for many years and have first-hand experience to share about how important it is to get food safety correct the first time, every time," Mr John said.
So what are Mr John's best tips for not making the whole family sick this Christmas?
