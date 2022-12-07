A group of bushwalkers have hiked almost the length of the Eurobodalla as part of their journey to complete the great south coast walk.
Trip leader David Briese hiked from Bundeena to Mallacoota in 2004 on what he coined the 'Great South Coast Walk'. He even started a website to encourage others to undertake the journey.
Now he is leading a group of walkers from Canberra Bushwalkers Club on the same feat, covering the distance in seven stages.
Eight walkers from the Canberra Bushwalking Club walked 105 kilometres from Durras to Narooma over six days on the third stage of the journey, arriving in Narooma on December 3.
Mr Briese said the entire walk was beautiful, but the section from South Durras to Long Beach was "one of the nicest parts of the whole coast".
"There is amazing geology as you walk along. It changes all the time," he said.
"There's not a stage where your attention isn't drawn to something."
READ MORE:
He said members of the group were blown away by the beauty of the Eurobodalla coastline, even when not too far from civilisation.
"They hadn't realised how nice the coast was just tucked in behind suburbia south of Batemans Bay," he said.
"It's truly superb coastline."
The group kayaked across the Clyde River from Long Beach to Corrigans Cove, swam across the Tomago River from Tomakin to Mossy Point and waded across Coila Lake.
Mr Briese said problem solving the different water crossing was an added enjoyable element to the hike.
They camped and stayed in AirBnBs along the journey.
The group have three more stages to go before they end with "probably the hardest one of all" - Nadgee Wilderness.
The next stage will see the walkers hike from Narooma to Tathra.
Got a favourite walk in the shire? Let us know.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.