A man has been arrested after a foot chase along the Batemans Bay foreshore.
Just before 2pm on December 5, Highway Patrol officers detected a vehicle driving recklessly and dangerously along the Princes' Highway heading south into Batemans Bay.
A NSW police spokesperson said when officers signaled to the car to pull over, the driver of the vehicle dumped the car on Clyde Street and headed south along Batemans Bay foreshore on foot.
They said local officers engaged in a foot pursuit, which ended when the driver was cornered while crouching in the water of Batemans Bay.
The spokesperson said the man was arrested after allegedly testing positive for alcohol and drugs on the scene.
They said the man was taken to hospital for further drug-testing analysis.
No charges have been laid.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
