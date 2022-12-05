It's not just humans who can get into the Christmas spirit - our furry friends can too! On Thursday, December 15, from 4.00pm - 5.30pm, bring your dog down to the Batemans Bay Stocklands to create a memorable moment this Christmas with a Santa and pet photo session. Bookings are essential to have these photos taken, so make sure to book online at Village Centre and Bridge Plaza website. If you miss out, Santa will return to take photos with pets the following Saturday.