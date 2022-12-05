Eurobodalla Business & Tourism Talk
Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden
On Wednesday, December 7, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm, come along for a discussion with business and tourism professionals. The networking event will see businesses learn strategies they can develop to retain this valuable resource. Speakers include Anna Finch from Kardia HR, Guy Champman from Club Catalina, Belinda Dorsett from The Mossy Group and Corinne East from Easts Holiday Parks.
Ethan Parlato Performance
Moruya Riverside Park
On Saturday, December 10, come and see independent artist Ethan Parlato. Ethan speacilises in acoustic music playing originals and covers of all your favourite songs. Ethan's performance at the Moruya Riverside Park will kick off at 9.00am. With the weather looking good, this free event could be the perfect way to spend your Saturday.
Kids' Sea Glass Art Workshop
Narooma Library
On Saturday, December 10, from 9.30am to 11.15am, come and join this fun art workshop for kids aged 7 to 12 years, led by Fiona Lyall, a tutor with the Montague Arts and Craft Society. Kids will create an artwork using sea glass on a black river rock or on an 8cm by 10cm canvas (with its own wooden easel). Participants should wear old clothes or a painting smock to guard against silicon glue. This event is free and a spot can be reserved at the eventbrite.com website.
Christmas Craft-a-noon
Moruya Library
On Thursday, December 8, from 4.00pm to 5.00pm, come along to an all-ages craft session all about Christmas - making and decorating DIY Christmas trees from recycled magazines. It's a fun, mindful activity that produces an eye-catching Christmas table centrepiece. Come along for some Christmas cheer and to connect with fellow community members. Fun for all ages. While the event is free, bookings are essential and can be made at the eventbrite.com website.
Paws and Claws Photography
Stocklands (near Kmart)
It's not just humans who can get into the Christmas spirit - our furry friends can too! On Thursday, December 15, from 4.00pm - 5.30pm, bring your dog down to the Batemans Bay Stocklands to create a memorable moment this Christmas with a Santa and pet photo session. Bookings are essential to have these photos taken, so make sure to book online at Village Centre and Bridge Plaza website. If you miss out, Santa will return to take photos with pets the following Saturday.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
