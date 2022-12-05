Batemans Bay reporter James Tugwell has been named one of the country's best emerging journalists.
James was named runner-up in the National Rural Press Club's best new journalist or cadet category at a special awards night in Canberra on November 29.
The 24-year-old said it was incredible to see his work recognised, but felt rewarded enough sharing local stories.
"To be recognised by the National Rural Press Club is a great honour," he said. "But I think what is more an honour is being able to listen to the stories of the Eurobodalla community and share them through story."
James joined the ACM team in the Bay Post office in December of 2021 and almost exactly on his one-year anniversary said he had been able to interview premiers and prime ministers as part of his reporting.
"However, my favourite days on the job are always listening to the incredible stories of residents that otherwise would go untold," he said.
"A journalist is only ever as good as the stories they share, and I am privileged to be able to share so many wonderful stories from so many wonderful Eurobodalla locals and write about all the fantastic initiatives happening in the community."
Some of the people he has interviewed include the owner of the world's oldest dog, the first human to receive funnel web anti-venom, Olympians and former world sporting champions.
James has reported on his own attempt to complete the Batemans Bay Triathlon, his love affair with green corduroy and the power of repairing and even a pocketknife that returned from the grave, as well as covering issues such as the homelessness crisis and logging.
James said he was thankful for each and every person who had given up their time to share their story and a part of their lives. He said he was passionate about using the news as a platform to amplify the voices of people in the community longing to be heard.
"There is no better feeling than when a local messages you thanking you for the profile piece you wrote about them, or when someone comments that your article captured the mood of the community celebration just perfectly.
"Those are the moments I cherish in the job," he said.
