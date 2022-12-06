Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Rotary Batemans Bay Sunday Market on Clyde will include stalls on the water

December 6 2022 - 12:49pm
Rotary Batemans Bay Sunday Market on Clyde kick off December 18. Picture supplied.

The Rotary Sunday Markets are rebranding and moving location, now including floating stalls.

