The Rotary Sunday Markets are rebranding and moving location, now including floating stalls.
The Batemans Bay Sunday Markets were established as a monthly market in 1989 by the Batemans Bay High School Parents and Citizens Association at the school oval. In 2011 the markets moved to Corrigans Beach Reserve. In 2016, Batemans Bay Rotary took over the running of the market; Marine Rescue Batemans Bay began a second market each month under the same name in 2017.
For more than 30 years, on the first Sunday of every month, there have always been markets where locals and visitors to the region can go for all manner of homemade crafts, food, coffee, plants, clothes and other creations.
However COVID and wet weather cancelled half of the planned markets in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Market organiser Neil Simpson said the past three years had been frustrating, with the irregular markets causing havoc for Rotary and for stall holders.
"It has been a long, frustrating period as we have not been able to hold regular markets for quite some time," Mr Simpson said.
He hopes all that will change with the launch of the newly rebranded Rotary Batemans Bay Sunday Market on Clyde on December 18.
The new markets will be held on the Batemans Bay foreshore on Clyde Street on the first and third Sunday of every month from 9am to 1pm.
The new space will have 56 market stalls on the foreshore and 21 market sites on boats on the water and using the wharves, thanks to Marine Rescue Batemans Bay.
The first market on the foreshore will be held on Sunday December 18. All stall spaces are already full, and Mr Simpson expects a huge market at the new site.
"Locals who have never been to the Sunday Market now have no excuse," Mr Simpson said.
