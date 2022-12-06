Owen William Lambert is just one of the many babies born at Moruya District Hospital this year.
He's the beloved second child of Broulee couple Sam and Kelly Lambert. He's also the much-loved little brother of Blair.
Owen was born on Saturday, January 22 and will feature in our end of year gallery.
We want to celebrate all the babies born this year in a gallery of photos, which will be shared at the close of 2022.
Email your baby photos to sally.foy@austcommunitymedia.com.au by Friday, December 30.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
