Dr Michael Holland is closing the door of his specialist consulting practice in Moruya for the final time.
The former obstetrician and gynecologist has been working in consultation one day per week since his election to the NSW Legislative Assembly as Bega MP in February. His election forced his resignation from SNSWLHD, stopping him from delivering babies or performing surgery.
However, after 20 years of operating as a health professional in the Eurobodalla, Dr Holland finishes his consultation on December 5.
"It has been an honour to serve the community medically," Dr Holland said.
Dr Holland has spent half of his medical career, two thirds of his specialist career and a third of his life working and serving in the Eurobodalla.
"It's been very rewarding," he said.
"It's a privilege and honour to work for the women and families in the area and to work with the healthcare workers I have worked with."
His two highlights have been providing specialist women's health services and helping train and develop midwifery staff and services in the area.
"It's important to have the full range of health services available to women, particularly in regional areas," he said.
With the establishment of a continued service for women at Moruya District Hospital, Dr Holland said he could "finally sign off with a clear conscious".
Although the decision didn't come without sadness. He has been meeting with some patients every six months for the past 20 years.
Dr Holland said he could better serve the community as a politician than in his clinical role.
"It's a sacrifice on one hand, but in the long run what I can bring to parliament will be of benefit for our community," he said.
"In many ways the move into politics was precipitated by my medical career and my need to improve health services politically rather than clinically."
However, Dr Holland said politics was "a much longer process" than pregnancy.
"Babies are born after nine months, but very little gets done in politics in nine months," he said.
"I am looking forward to hopefully being reelected next year... to get our policies established and implemented so we can make the improvements that are necessary in health and housing and all the things we need to improve our community locally and state wide."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
