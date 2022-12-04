Batemans Bay has welcomed the return of cruise ships to the area with the arrival of Coral Adventurer.
Coral Adventurer is the first cruise ship to visit Batemans Bay post-pandemic.
Eurobodalla Shire mayor Mathew Hatcher welcomed the passengers to the Bay on December 3, presenting Captain Matthew Fryer with a port-of-call plaque.
Cr Hatcher said the cruise industry was good for the region and he was pleased to see the Coral Expeditions cruise visit on their way to Sydney.
Coral Adventurer departed Cairns on October 17 for a 60-day circumnavigation of Australia with 104 passengers and 48 crew aboard.
While in the Eurobodalla, passengers kayaked along the Clyde River with Region X before a personalised oyster tasting with The Farm Gate and Oyster Shed on Wray Street. They also visited the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens.
