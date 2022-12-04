Batemans Bay Primary students are preparing for the School Extravaganza this week.
The event is being held at the Bay Pavilions on Wednesday, December 7 and Thursday, December 8.
Batemans Bay Primary School principal Kel Smerdon said the whole community is welcome at the event.
"We have some aged care community members joining us at that show with free tickets provided to them as outreach," he said.
"However, there are still plenty of seats available and you can buy as many tickets as you like through the Bay Pavilions website."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
