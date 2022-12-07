Students and staff from Batemans Bay Public School enjoyed connecting with community, culture and country at the Poem Forrest event at Eurobodalla Botanic Gardens.
Students were involved in a range range of workshops including weaving, poetry, language, horticulture, story telling, dance and connecting with nature and country.
Batemans Bay Primary School teacher Nicole Stevens said the event, which was facilitated by Red Room Poetry, gave students a chance to deepen their connection to country and culture.
"It was an amazing opportunity for students to engage with the rich resources and talents offered by our local elders and artists who supported the event," Ms Stevens said.
"Our students are truly fortunate to live in a beautiful place and even more fortunate to be able to learn and grow with the support of the community, which continues to invest in their knowledge and development."
