Motorcyclist dies in crash near Moruya

A motorcyclist has died when his bike left the Princes Highway and crashed south of Moruya overnight.
Witnesses have told police the man was riding southbound when the crash happened shortly after 8pm on December 2 at Bergalia, about 5km south of Moruya.
Witnesses stopped and rendered assistance performing CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the 54-year-old man later died at Moruya Hospital.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner by officers attached to South Coast Police District.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
