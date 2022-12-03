Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Moruya

Updated December 3 2022 - 1:11pm, first published 12:42pm
A man has died following a motorbike crash just south of Moruya overnight.

A motorcyclist has died when his bike left the Princes Highway and crashed south of Moruya overnight.

