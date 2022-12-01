Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Losing his eyesight couldn't stop Michael Leydon from racing with Sailability Batemans Bay

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
December 2 2022 - 10:49am
Michael Leydon sailing along the Deua River in a Hansa 303 called Pumpkin. Picture supplied.

An onlooker standing on the shores of Canberra's Lake Burley Griffith on December 3 and 4 would see Moruya's Michael Leydon zipping around the sailing course on a Hansa 303 called 'Pumpkin' with bright orange sails.

