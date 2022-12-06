Beach lifestyle entertainer

With nothing more to do to add to the appeal and comfort of this property, it's ready for the lucky buyer to move straight in.
This spacious, neutrally decorated, entertainers delight is located within a short walk to the beautiful Maloneys Beach.
This double-storey home offers four, large, double-sized bedrooms, all complete with built-in robes.
The master bedroom is privately located downstairs with its own retreat/media room and ensuite.
The three remaining bedrooms are located upstairs, where there is another lounge and living area.
Also upstairs is a large main bathroom which is fully tiled, well laid-out and includes a bathtub.
Enjoy the versatility of the low maintenance wood-look flooring and tiled areas throughout the house, which make cleaning a breeze. Switch up the aesthetic appeal with a simple change of floor rugs to suit your taste or the season.
On the ground level you will find a spacious laundry area and a third toilet and shower, perfectly located for a quick rinse-off after walking back from the beach, or for guests to use while you entertain in the fully plumbed outdoor kitchen/entertaining area.
A lockable garage and neat and tidy, easy-care, fully fenced back yard, and lovely front yard, top off this absolute dream property.
