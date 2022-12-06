Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

32 Belbowrie Parade, Maloneys Beach

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
December 7 2022 - 8:00am
Beach lifestyle entertainer

4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 32 Belbowrie Parade, Maloneys Beach
  • $1,100,000
  • Agency: Batemans Bay First National 02 4472 5566
  • Contact: Roslyn Pollard 0478 800 054
  • Inspect: By Appointment

With nothing more to do to add to the appeal and comfort of this property, it's ready for the lucky buyer to move straight in.

