Eurobodalla's beaches will soon be accessible to even more people thanks to new wheelchair-friendly mobility mats.
Rolled out across the sand like a long, heavy-duty carpet and providing a stable surface for people using mobility aids, the mats will be available at seven of the shire's patrolled beaches this summer: Surf Beach, Malua Bay, South Broulee, Moruya South Head, Tuross Main, Dalmeny, and Narooma Surf Beach.
Council's director of community, arts and recreation Kathy Arthur said the mobility mats would allow people of all abilities to safely enjoy Eurobodalla's beautiful beaches.
"Mobility mats create a nice stable surface for people using wheelchairs, scooters or walkers, but also for elderly people, those with vision impairment, even parents with strollers," she said.
"The mats are a big hit in beach communities around the country, making a quintessential Australian day out possible for even more people."
The mats are made entirely from recycled plastics and measure 1.5 metres wide and can be up to 50 metres long. Lifeguards will roll them out for summer patrols and pack them up ahead of storms or large seas to avoid damage.
Ms Arthur said the council was aware wheelchairs may still require assistance for beach access where natural land formations caused steeper paths.
"We also know some of the locations are not yet fully accessible in terms of parking and toilets, but these mobility mats are a wonderful start to making our beaches places for people of all abilities," she said.
Work will commence on December 5 to build new lead-in paths at South Broulee, Malua Bay and Narooma Surf Beach to accommodate the mobility mats. Beachgoers are asked to use alternative beach access during the installation period.
This project was made possible thanks to $495,000 from Round One of the NSW Government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund and partnership with Accessible Beaches Australia and local lifeguards.
Accessible Beaches' beach directory shows mobility mat locations around Australia.
