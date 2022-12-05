Eurobodalla Shire Council have released the 25th annual environment calendar featuring artwork from Year 4 students across the shire.
Every year, the students are given a theme and challenged to communicate the importance of an environmental issue or threat to the community through artwork. The theme for the 2023 calendar was threatened species.
Council's environment education officer Bernadette Davis said the program allowed the students to become the teachers.
"We assist the teachers and students to learn about the topic, and they take it from there," Ms Davis said.
"They research the issue and then the students are talking directly to the community, through the calendar."
Some examples from work in the 2023 calendar include artworks exploring the threat of domestic cats, the need for more tree hollows to home native birds or instructions to not take one's dog onto a threatened shorebird beach during nesting season.
Ms Davis has been involved with the calendars since their inception 25 years ago. Since then she has seen artworks depicting a broad range of topics including weeds, drought management, waste and recycling. She said the joy was seeing the long term effects of the process on children.
"I have seen those Year 4 students move on into different fields and work in sustainability and the environment," she said.
When Tom Geer was in Year 4, he also submitted an artwork exploring the issue of threatened species and the actions humans could take to prevent further extinctions.
Now the 29 year old works for the council as a threatened species officer.
The 14 winning entries were chosen from 560 applications.
Each of the winners was presented with prizes at the launch of the calendar in the council chambers at a ceremony on November 30.
Ms Davis said a highlight of the ceremony was Amiirah Nye performing a welcome to country in her own native language.
"That is just completely different to when the calendar first launched," Ms Davis said.
"It's really special."
The winning entries were:
The calendars are available free at the council's Moruya officers and all the shire's libraries.
