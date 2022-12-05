Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
The Eurobodalla's environmental calendar helping students care for the environment for 25 years

Updated December 5 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 2:18pm
Winners of the 2023 Eurobodalla environment calendar with Councillor Amber Schutz and the council's environmental education officer Bernadette (Flea) Davis. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla Shire Council have released the 25th annual environment calendar featuring artwork from Year 4 students across the shire.

