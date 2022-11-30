Batemans Bay's Brad Rossiter OAM is in the running at the 2022 NSW Health Awards.
Mr Rossiter, who was named SNSWLHD Volunteer of the Year in June, is now nominated for the state's Volunteer of the Year Award, recognising his significant contribution to volunteering within NSW Health.
Mr Rossiter has been the chair of the Eurobodalla Community Representative Committee (CRC) since 2013.
He is an enthusiastic volunteer who spends significant time supporting services to provide excellent care and to promote health in the community.
He has always advocated for the CRC to engage with the community.
He is the driving force behind the Eurobodalla Health Expo, which has been an annual event in the Eurobodalla since 2016. It was Mr Rossiter's vision that saw a place for community and local health providers to come together and he has continued to work closely with local businesses to ensure that the event is free for exhibitors and the community.
The awards ceremony is returning to an in-person event after two years of being online, however anyone can still livestream the ceremony.
The ceremony is from 6pm on Thursday December 1. Watch the live stream here.
For further information on the 2022 NSW Health Awards and a full list of the finalists visit the NSW Health website.
