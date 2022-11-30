The developments and plans in your area on public exhibition

Development is always a hot issue in the Eurobodalla Shire, but many don't know the plans for their local area.
So, with that in mind, the Bay Post will bring you all the developments currently on public exhibition with council, and a brief summary of what is being applied for.
All developments are sorted below by the date submissions on the applications close - submissions on any of the following DAs can be made on the Eurobodalla Shire Council's DA tracker.
Development applications dealing with private residences have not been included on this list unless they would create a dual occupancy, involve a block of units or apartments, or would add another storey to the house.
The list will be updated regularly.
Salim Projects have submitted an application designed by Mkd Architects to build a six storey, $14 million block of two apartment buildings housing 34 new units. The application wants to demolish the Beach Drive Motel at 24 Beach Road, Batemans Bay for the new apartments.
Submissions for the proposal close December 5.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
