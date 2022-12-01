There is a free Christmas Day Lunch for those who otherwise might go without in Batemans Bay.
When Bill Radley, one member of the Community Christmas Day Lunch committee, looks around a room full of strangers wearing Christmas hats laughing and enjoying each other's company on Christmas Day each year, there is no place he would rather be.
"This is the best way to spend Christmas Day," Mr Radley said.
"I couldn't think of anything better than to do something for the community and to serve lunch to those who otherwise might go without.
"It's what Christmas should be about."
The Batemans Bay Salvation Army and Combined Churches Batemans Bay have been putting on a free community lunch for those in need in the community for nine years.
They serve a three court meal sponsored by local businesses and organisations, sometimes feeding up to 120 people with fresh prawns, custard and pudding, cold meats and warm drinks.
"It's wonderful to see people who otherwise wouldn't be having a Christmas Day lunch sitting in company and having a hell of a time," Mr Radley said.
The lunch is specifically for people for whom a Christmas lunch is too expensive, or those who would otherwise spend the day alone.
It is run entirely by volunteers, and even includes optional transport for those who otherwise couldn't make it to the hall.
Bookings are essential to assist with catering - book by December 18.
To book, or to express an interest in volunteering, call the Salvation Army in Batemans Bay on 4472 9644.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
