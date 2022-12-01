Man who robbed Moruya Thai Restaurant sentenced

A Moruya man has been sentenced after a string of crimes including stealing from Moruya Thai Restaurant.
Enrique Carriage, 18, pleaded guilty to four charges relating to three incidents when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on November 28.
He was charged with larceny, breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, custody of a knife in public and intentionally damaging property.
According to documents tendered to the court, Carriage broke into Moruya Thai Restaurant on October 28 by smashing through the front door.
The documents said CCTV footage captured Carriage forcing the cash register open and removing cash.
In a separate incident, Carriage stole $17 worth of groceries from Moruya Woolworths on June 8.
Solicitor for the Aboriginal Legal Service Matilda Bogart said the crimes were "unsophisticated", "impulsive and unplanned".
She said Carriage broke into the restaurant to access money to purchase food and cannabis.
According to the documents, when police arrested Carriage on November 8, he was found to have a large knife.
The documents said Carriage told police "I need it [the knife] for protection".
The documents said police arrested Carriage and put him in the back of a police vehicle. While being driven to the police station, Carriage repeatedly kicked the Perspex window on the back of the police vehicle, causing it to smash.
Magistrate Doug Dick sentenced Carriage to a 12 month community corrections order. He was fined $2400.
