Crime

Moruya man Enrique Carriage sentenced over four charges including possessing a knife and break and enter

December 2 2022 - 9:44am
Man who robbed Moruya Thai Restaurant sentenced

A Moruya man has been sentenced after a string of crimes including stealing from Moruya Thai Restaurant.

Local News

