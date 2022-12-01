Leadership program helping build a resilient shire

A post-bushfire leadership program is brining the brightest leadership talent together to create a more resilient shire.
The Regenerate Eurobodalla program brings 24 current and emerging community leaders together to rebuild a stronger and more resilient community after the Black Summer bushfires.
Moruya-based small scale vegetable business Borrowed Ground's co-founder Eliza Cannon said the collaborative approach of the program was why she applied.
"I can't think of a better way to make positive change in the Eurobodalla than gathering together local community members who live in, care for, work amongst and hold deep connection to the region, with a collective mission to build a more resilient future," Ms Cannon said.
"I really thrive off being surrounded by different minds and the fact that we will all be collaboratively working together as well as developing strong relationships, with a shared vision to build a stronger community, really excited me.
"The intrinsic motivation, passion and understandings we hold through our own personal experiences and connections with the Eurobodalla, will allow for projects to arise that are entrenched with empathy, sensitivity and a genuine drive to sustain our community."
SAGE volunteer Sandra Makdessi is excited about the diversity of opinion and skill that bringing a group of 24 people together creates.
"There's a lot of different people and with all the skills and expertise and knowledge and networking and resources that we have, we can create connection," Ms Markdessi said.
"The biggest thing is about being more connected with First Nations community members. There's so many of us who are really open to learning about First Nations and how we can connect and share knowledge, and bring the two together."
She saw the program as an opportunity to step up and do more to champion issues of concern - particularly, for her, food security, sustainability and housing.
Another of the participants, Eurobodalla community development officer Gerard Dennis, said the program was helping to build strong relationships between emerging leaders.
24 voices can make a difference if we all work together for a common goal- Gerard Dennis
"We need to be on the same page, open, honest and reliable to re-strengthen our broken haven," he said.
Eurobodalla Council's coordinator of recreation development Mathew Neason is excited the council is included in the collaborative project.
"I recognise the opportunity that we've got with so many emerging leaders from across the community, it was really important that the council was part of that collective," he said.
"So whilst we're developing our leadership capacity, we're also developing that sense of trust and connection across the group."
The program is funded by the Australian Government as part of the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery program and delivered by the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF) in partnership with the South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA).
ARLF's manager of leadership programs Grant Cameron is confident the program will result in a strong leadership network committed to collaborating towards a positive future for Eurobodalla.
"When future fire emergencies, or opportunities occur, this network will be invaluable," he said.
"They won't be just names to each other, they'll know and trust each other and be able to work through the challenges in front of them."
When the leadership program meets in early December, the participants will decide on a community project to work on that not only builds resilience but ultimately boosts social and economic prosperity in the region.
More information on the Regenerate Eurobodalla program can be found here: https://rural-leaders.org.au/regenerate-eurobodalla
