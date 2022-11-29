THE sympathy of the whole district goes out to Mr. and Mrs. J. Corrigan, in the death of their elder son Victor, which sad event took place at his parents' residence, Gundary, on Thursday. His demise followed the result of an accident a few years ago, when he was thrown from his horse, sustaining severe injuries. The unfortunate young fellow, who was a native of the district and but 19 years of age, was of a quiet disposition, being a great comfort and help to his parents. His continued illness, which neither the skill of Doctors Quilter and Cutler, nor medical attention in a Sydney hospital could combat, at length compelled him to take to his bed, and for the past two months he was tenderly and devotedly nursed by his sister Valerie, Mrs. Corrigan (his mother) being also confined to her bed suffering from an affection of the leg. ... The funeral took place on Friday.