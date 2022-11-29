Moruya RSL members and veterans have met with politicians to discuss sub-branch concerns and the treatment of veterans.
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland and NSW Shadow Minister for Veterans Greg Warren met with Moruya RSL members on November 29 for a special morning tea in the park in Moruya.
They were treated to a tour of Moruya's World War II bunker and memorial and saw the historic defence vehicle driven by local historian and volunteer youth mentor of the 222 Army Cadet Unit, Mr Gary Traynor.
Mr Warren, himself a veteran, visited the Bega electorate to meet with members of the community and discuss the concerns and priorities of RSL Branch members.
With hearings for the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide currently taking place in Wagga Wagga, it was a timely reminder and a valuable opportunity to provide their input.
"Its so important to recognise the commitment and sacrifice of our service people," Dr Holland said.
"I would like to thank all the members who came out to talk with us. It was fantastic to see such a great turn out at the River Park."
