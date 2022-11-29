A solicitor is coming to the Eurobodalla offering free legal advice.
Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre provide free legal advice to residents in southern NSW.
They are sending a solicitor to both Batemans Bay and Moruya to provide free legal advice to residents in a range of legal areas.
Shoalcoast deals with most non-commercial areas of law, including consumer credit and debt, family law involving children and separation, victims' compensation, personal safety or domestic violence issues, Centrelink problems, employment and tenancy.
Shoalcoast can also provide community legal education for groups and organisations.
The two sessions are:
Batemans Bay
From 9:30am to 1pm on December 6 at MacKillop Family Services, 5/1 Clyde Street, Batemans Bay
Moruya
From 9:30am to 2pm on December 8 at The Family Place, Court House Arcade, Unit 2, 62-64 Vulcan St Moruya
Appointments are essential - please call 1800 229 529
Shoalcoast also offers telephone advice and information.
