Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre offering free advice from solicitor in the Eurobodalla

November 30 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre will be coming to the Eurobodalla in December. File picture.

A solicitor is coming to the Eurobodalla offering free legal advice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.