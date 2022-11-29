Batemans Bay Public School students have enjoyed a two-week swim intensive at the Bay Pavilions.
Coordinator Tammy Charlton said it was an opportunity for students and teachers to spend time together outside of the classroom.
"It was a wonderful opportunity for students and teachers to share new experiences together," she said.
"Students progressed amazingly in their water safety knowledge, confidence in the pool, and their swimming ability levels."
Year Three student Will Meyn said the teachers were great swim coaches.
"How cool is it that we get to go swimming with our teachers everyday for two weeks," he said.
"A big thanks to our teachers."
The program came to a close on Friday, November 25.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
