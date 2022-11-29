Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay Primary students complete two-week swim intensive at Bay Pavilions

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
November 30 2022
Batemans Bay Public School students at the Bay Pavilions. Photo supplied.

Batemans Bay Public School students have enjoyed a two-week swim intensive at the Bay Pavilions.

