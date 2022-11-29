Eurobodalla Shire Council will receive more than $350,000 from the State Government for urgent pothole and road repairs.
The council was one of 94 councils across the state that was successful in their application for the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
The Eurobodalla was allocated $377,960.42 and will start receiving the money from December.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the grants were a rapid injection of cash to help councils repair potholes and get through the predicted wet summer ahead.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles," Mr Farraway said.
The NSW Government estimates around 420,000 potholes will be repaired with the $50 million funding.
Mr Farraway made the announcement on November 28. However, as of November 29, Eurobodalla Shire Council has still not been formally notified of the success of their application, or the amount of funding they will receive through the Round.
