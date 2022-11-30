A Tomakin man has been sentenced for what the magistrate described as "an incredible number of offences".
Jamal Steven Parsons, 20, pleaded guilty to 11 charges when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on November 28.
Parsons was charged with three counts of larceny, contravening an AVO, having custody of a knife in a public place, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, intentionally or recklessly damaging property, driving a stolen vehicle, resisting police in the execution of duty, unlawfully obtaining goods and stealing from a house.
The charges related to seven different incidents between December 2021 and September 2022.
Magistrate Doug Dick said the court was dealing with "an incredible number of offences".
He said Parsons was serving a community corrections order, which he had broken.
"You said you were going to be good, and you weren't," Mr Dick said.
According to documents tendered to the court, the string of offences began in December when Parsons threatened a victim with two meat cleavers.
The documents said Parsons and the victim were both in a house in Moruya when the victim told Parsons to leave. A verbal argument broke out and the victim left. When they returned, they found the front window of the house smashed. Parsons told the victim he smashed the window.
The documents said Parsons then grabbed two meat cleavers from the kitchen, both with blades around 20 centimetres long, and began stalking the victim around the house, banging the knives together.
The papers said Parsons yelled at the victim "I feel like chucking them at you".
The documents said when the victim tried to leave in their car, Parsons hit the front driver's window and smashed it.
The documents said police found Parsons on the side of the road with both knives. They said he told police "if [the victim] comes back around here I am going to kill [them]."
In February, court documents said Parsons gained access to a locked house in Moruya through unknown means and found a different victim's car keys in a bowl.
The next day, when the victim discovered their car missing, they issued a call out on social media. The post was answered by a stranger who sent the victim a saved SnapChat video of Parsons in the stolen car driving around unknown bushland and to Mossy Point.
Other incidents included stealing from Coles in July, Liquorland and Coles again in August and Liquorland and BWS also in August. Parsons was also convicted of stealing $700 in currency from the wallet of someone he had spent the afternoon with in their Batemans Bay home in August.
Mr Dick sentenced Parsons to a 12 month intensive corrections order and 200 hours of community service.
"If you keep committing offences, you will end up in jail," Mr Dick said.
