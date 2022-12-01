Tomakin man sentenced for brawl over barking dogs

A Tomakin man has been sentenced to a community corrections order and community service after a street fight over barking dogs.
Peter Price Cameron, 39, pleaded guilty to reckless and grievous bodily harm when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on November 28.
Cameron's lawyer Wayne Boom said a verbal argument broke out between Cameron and the victim after the victim shouted at Cameron to keep his dogs quiet.
According to documents tendered to the court, Cameron shouted back "how about you come out and say that to my face?"
Mr Boom said the victim came onto Cameron's property and a fight broke out. He said Cameron punched the victim to the jaw.
The documents said the fight was broken up by a third party, and both the victim and Cameron returned to their houses.
The court documents said the victim's jaw was broken in two places and required surgery in Canberra Hospital.
Mr Boom said the law did not allow for people to invite other people onto their property to "come and have a go".
"He could have not invited him across the road. He could have not invited him to fight. He could have removed himself from the situation," Mr Boom said.
Magistrate Doug Dick sentenced Cameron to a two year community corrections order and 200 hours of community service.
