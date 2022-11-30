The Moruya Tuross Sharks rugby league club are holding a fundraising event to support one of their own in a fight with cancer.
Taine Woodford grew up playing rugby league for the Moruya Tuross Sharks before moving to Sydney for boarding school and to pursue his sporting dream.
The 20 year old was named Saint George Illawarra's Ball Player of the Year in 2021, but is now signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
However Woodford's rugby league career was abruptly put on hold when he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in October.
He has a 12 centimetre tumour positioned between his lungs and heart which requires four months of chemotherapy. Woodford, who now lives in Sydney, cannot work during that time and afterwards as he recovers.
Moruya Tuross Sharks rugby league club secretary Megan Weyman said when the club became aware of Woodford's need, they were desperate to help.
"Once you've played for us, you are part of us for life," she said.
Ms Weyman said Woodford was a fantastic kid who had contributed so much to the juniors during his time at the club.
The club is holding a fundraising event at the Adelaide Hotel, Moruya including live music, auctions and prizes, with all proceeds going to support Woodford's GoFundMe fundraiser - which sits at almost $40,000.
"The community just comes together, rolls up their sleeves and helps each other out," Ms Weyman said.
"It's always been the way.
"We got so many donations from the rugby league community and other locals."
Donated prizes include signed NRL jerseys, a Hunter Valley weekend away and an entire bathroom makeover package.
Ms Weyman hopes the event will help contribute to the raising of enough money that Woodford won't have to stress about finances as he goes through treatment and recovery.
For her, it's just about the club looking after their own.
"It's a family more than a club," she said.
"Come down and support your local boy."
The fundraising event is at the Adelaide Hotel on December 3 from 6pm. Tickets are $30, including finger food and music.
For more information on Woodford's story, or to support his fundraising efforts, visit the GoFundMe page: gofundme.com/f/supporting-taine-woodford-with-his-cancer-battle
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
