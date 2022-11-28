Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Dalmeny's Valentino Guseli named NSW Young Athlete of the Year

Updated November 29 2022 - 11:06am, first published 10:50am
Dalmeny's Valentino Guseli has been named NSW Young Sports Person of the Year. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Valentino Guseli has been named 2022 NSW Young Athlete of the Year.

