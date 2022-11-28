Valentino Guseli has been named 2022 NSW Young Athlete of the Year.
The Dalmeny snowboarder was awarded the honour over other finalists basketballer Isla Juffermans, rower Isabella Scammell, orienteer Nea Shingler and 2021 winner, diver Sam Fricker.
Guseli was the youngest Australian at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at just age 16.
He competed in the snowboard halfpipe, qualifying for the final and ultimately finishing sixth.
He also finished fourth in the 2022 FIS World Cup on slopestyle standing, won both a silver and a bronze medal during the 2022 World Cup and was named Snow Australia Junior of the Year for the second consecutive year.
The awards run by Sport NSW celebrate the best athletic performances over the past year across 12 different categories. Guseli was the only snow-based athlete to be named winner.
Sport NSW chairperson Chris Hall said the young athletes all had incredible careers before them, and had already become inspirations for aspiring athletes in their communities, across the state and around the world.
"NSW is the premier state for sport in Australia and our brilliant winners and finalists are beacons of inspiration for aspiring athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators," he said.
Guseli was announced as the winner of the title at a gala dinner at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Darling Harbour on November 27.
