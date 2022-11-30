After a two year hiatus, Batemans Bay Hospital Auxiliary's handmade markets are back.
The Auxiliary want you to be able to spend money on handmaid Christmas presents, support local artists and raise money for the provision of healthcare equipment in the shire all at the same time.
"It's a big deal for us," Auxiliary president Anne McClintok said.
The Auxiliary buy equipment for the local hospitals that otherwise would not be purchased. Recently they have helped fund six recliner chairs for day surgery patients and beds for cataract surgery patients.
"We buy a lot of equipment for the hospital," Ms McClintok said.
It's important because everybody needs a hospital at some time in their life.- Anne McClintok
"There's always equipment they need for the hospitals."
READ MORE:
The normally-annual markets are one of the Auxiliary's largest fundraisers each year and, combined with their Christmas gift-wrapping service in Batemans Bay Plaza from December 10, contribute a significant amount to fundraising for the next year.
Last time the markets were held in the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, before COVID and the bushfires, more than 800 people attended to peruse the stalls for Christmas presents or handmade irresistible items.
In 2022, there are 52 stalls already entered into the markets.
The Handmade Markets are on December 3 at the Soldier's Club from 10am.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.