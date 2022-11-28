Narooma CWA is holding a fundraiser, with some of the funds raised going to the NSW CWA's Emergency Relief Fund to help people affected by floods. There will be plenty of donated items including books, clothing (mostly women's), shoes, handbags, pre-loved items of all sorts and plants that CWA members have potted up for the occasion. Naturally, there will be some home-baked goodies for sale. The Mega Garage Sale will be held at the Narooma CWA Rooms, 96 Princes Highway, Narooma from 8am to 2pm.

