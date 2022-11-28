Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase
Bay Pavilions
On Saturday, December 3, the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways of Australia to bring the best of the 2022 Festival to Batemans Bay. Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs. Running from 8.00pm to 10.00pm, tickets can be purchased on the comedyshowcase.com website.
Batemans Bay Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow
Hanging Rock Sports Club
On December 2, come and see the Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow which offers a wide range of outdoor activities products. With most of the major brands making an appearance, accessories for camper trailers, motorhomes, boats, caravans, campers and four-wheel-drive vehicles will be on display. Running from 9.00am to 5.00pm, this is one not to miss if you're an outdoors lover.
Indigenous Art Exhibition
Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre, Moruya
From December 3, come and see this indigenous art exhibition in Moruya. Wonga and the Waratah is a large-scale installation that presents a local dreamtime story in an immersive visual form. Conceived and designed by Eurobodalla artist Cheryl Davison, the project has engaged the community in making and presenting this poignant local narrative. The exhibition will be open for guests from 10.00am to 4.00pm until January 29.
Christmas Baubles Workshop
Bushland Escape, Moruya
On Sunday, December 4, come along and learn how to paint your own unique alcohol ink baubles. Attendees will paint three baubles which will be sealed and ready to take home on the day. Each bauble will have it's own gift box. This event runs from 4.00pm to 5.30pm.
'Create and Celebrate' People with Disabilities Day
The Mechanics Institute, Moruya
On Saturday, December 3, celebrate the International Day of People with Disabilities in Moruya. Take part in a variety of accessible pottery, dance and art workshops with local artists. These artists are passionate to support and encourage participants to celebrate their achievements and contributions. Participants will learn pottery skills, clay skills, dancing to various tempos, dancing with different props, how to make Christmas cards and more. This event runs from 10.00am to 2.00pm.
Mega Garage Sale
96 Princes Highway, Narooma
Narooma CWA is holding a fundraiser, with some of the funds raised going to the NSW CWA's Emergency Relief Fund to help people affected by floods. There will be plenty of donated items including books, clothing (mostly women's), shoes, handbags, pre-loved items of all sorts and plants that CWA members have potted up for the occasion. Naturally, there will be some home-baked goodies for sale. The Mega Garage Sale will be held at the Narooma CWA Rooms, 96 Princes Highway, Narooma from 8am to 2pm.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
