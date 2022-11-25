The clue relating to the flood referred to the church's first Reverend, George Gregory, who drowned in the flooded Molonglo River in the flood of 1851. According to Anne Claoue-Long in Rural Graves in the ACT: A historical context and interpretation (October 2006), "On 20 August 1851, when on a return journey to his home in Canberry after visiting parishioners in the mountainous regions across the Murrumbidgee, he could not be dissuaded from trying to cross the flooded Molonglo River." Apparently, Gregory was anxious to return to study for his final exams and had already been delayed a week by heavy snow and rain. Although a strong swimmer, the cold water and strong current was too much for the 25-year-old and he was only a few metres from the north bank of the river when he threw up his arms and sank. His body was recovered three days later, and he was buried at St John's on August 29. His grave, within the Campbell family vault, was originally near the east wall of St John's but when the church was enlarged in 1872, the extension covered the vault, thereby creating a crypt.