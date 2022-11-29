Congo Crafts Gallery is holding their 37th annual exhibition featuring new creations of a timeless art form.
When visiting customers from the big smoke tell ceramicist Jim Simms that his coffee mugs, bowls, vases and pasta bowls are trendy, he doesn't take much notice.
"Yeah, yeah, it's been 'in' for 4000 years, what's new?" he said.
In his 40 years of moulding clay on the wheel, Jim has seen pottery fade in and out of fashion, but he doesn't care. He knows his stonework will outlast any trend by a few hundred years at least.
"The hipsters will move on. What gets posted on Instagram is irrelevant to me," Jim said.
"These bowls last forever."
Jim has his creations in kitchen draws and glass display cabinets all around the world - Iceland, Japan, Korea and Denmark - and he's made custom orders for many famous names, including a large order by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.
During the early 1990s recession in Australia, when the AUD fell relative to the Japanese Yen, Jim received custom orders from the finest Japanese restaurants in Sydney. He would drive crateloads of ceramics in the tray of his ute to be delivered to the Rengaya in North Sydney or the Shimbashi in Neutral Bay.
Jim originally trained as a primary school art teacher, however soon realised he wanted to transfer to high school. When he did the bridging course he majored in sculpture, which he loved, but saw no future in.
At the time, Jim said there was only one sculptor in Australia "and even he had to do some teaching on the side to make a few dollars," he said.
"But I thought you could probably make a few dollars from ceramics."
Jim started playing with clay and glazing techniques and different ways of placing pieces in the kiln to be fired.
On weekends, he would sell his wares at Sydney's Paddington Markets, mainly, as he said, "to see if our stuff was worth selling".
The evidence suggested his wares were popular.
But Jim was only just starting out.
"The first 10 years of learning ceramics are the hardest," he said.
Ceramics is not just the physical moulding of the clay, but also concocting decorative glazes and perfecting the firing process in the kiln, learning how to alter the air inside the kiln, how much air is in the kiln and the bowl's aspect to the heat and air.
Such techniques take decades of experimentation and refinement to master, Jim said.
"It takes about 30 years until you can just go and make something," he said.
Now he can sit at the wheel, turn on the radio and rhythmically produce creation after creation.
"I don't even really know I'm making them," he said.
However he moulds more than two tonnes of clay every year.
Jim predominately uses a gas-powered kiln but, twice a year, fires up the wood-fired kiln in the backyard of his home studio in Congo where he moved in 1980. At the time, Congo's population was 12.
The first Congo Arts exhibition was in 1985 at the Big Cheese, Bodalla. Later that decade Jim started exhibiting from his studio. He hasn't missed a year since.
Each year the exhibition features "the best work I've done all year," Jim said.
Last year, on opening day there was a line out the door of enthusiastic customers.
Jim said his customer's loved that they weren't buying ceramics from a retail store, but from someone who lived and breathed the art.
"What they really appreciate is meeting the person who made it and I can tell them everything about it," he said.
"Every day I do the serving."
The 79-year-old loves the physicality of ceramics - it keeps him fit for bodyboarding at what he calls "the best surf beach in the shire" and that it gives him something to do to relax.
"I'll keep going," he said.
"I keep developing new glazes and new techniques."
This year he's delved into creating bonsai pots, too.
In a centuries-old artform, Jim is finding endless ways to be creative and make new things.
The 37th consecutive annual Congo Crafts Gallery exhibition opens on December 4.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
