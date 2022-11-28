A brass quintet are bringing Christmas cheer to Bodalla, all while raising money to support youth.
Just Brass is made up of five musicians from across the Eurobodalla - two trumpeters, a trombonist, a euphonist and a tubist - who practice weekly at All Saints' Anglican Church, Bodalla.
They are hosting a community Christmas carols fundraising for Anglican Youth programs in the region such as a youth group, youth camps and activities for youth with disabilities.
Just Brass manager and tubist Ashley Stanley said the group wanted to give back to the community, and a Christmas carols event was the obvious choice.
"We decided something we could do as a group for the community was put on a Christmas concert, basically because we could," Mr Stanley said.
He said the band only performed publicly a handful of times each year but all practiced weekly "for the love of playing".
"If you aren't a brass player, you just wouldn't understand it," he said.
"We love it."
Mr Stanley said five brass instruments could "make quite the noise," and would be quite the spectacle in the All Saints' church.
"The acoustics in there are fabulous," he said.
The concert will include Australian Christmas carols, community singalong opportunities and will also feature local singers The Catastix.
Anyone from the community is invited to the concert on Sunday December 4 from 2:30pm. Entry is a donation at the door to support the cause.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
