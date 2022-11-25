More than 50 people turned out for Hump Day Dinner at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club this week.
A group of Batemans Bay locals created the weekly social group meeting to build community and support local businesses.
READ MORE:
Jan Frikken said she wanted to create a connection point for people looking to meet other locals.
"There are a lot of people out there who are quite isolated," she said.
"This means we can connect, and we wanted to support local businesses."
The group, which is open to anyone, meet every Wednesday evening for dinner, rotating through the different restaurants in the Batemans Bay area.
Ms Frikken hopes the initiative inspires more community-building ideas in the Eurobodalla. She wants to kickstart a coffee hub meet-up for locals to connect during the day.
"Someone could organise it in Moruya or any other town. Anyone could copy the idea, it's nothing new," she said.
"People just need to think proactively."
The next Hump Day Dinner is a Boatshed River Cruise on Wednesday, November 30. RSVP via SMS to 0449 547 325.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.