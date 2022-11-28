Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay trio knit a Christmas Tree

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 4:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline Vidot (left) and Margot Knight (right) with their knitted Christmas Tree. Picture by James Tugwell.

Forget the pine needles of a traditional Christmas Tree, it's all about knitting needles when it comes to the tree in the foyer of Goodwin Village The Manor in Batemans Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.