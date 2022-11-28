Forget the pine needles of a traditional Christmas Tree, it's all about knitting needles when it comes to the tree in the foyer of Goodwin Village The Manor in Batemans Bay.
Residents Pauline Vidot, Margot Knight and Pam Kirkup dreamt up the project of knitting a Christmas Tree in March.
"Over a coffee in March, we thought 'why not knit a Christmas tree?'" Ms Knight said.
"But first of all, Pauline had to teach me to knit."
Ms Vidot has been knitting since she was four and enjoyed teaching and having a group project to focus on.
So, two to three times a week, the trio would come together with knitting needles in hand and a cup of coffee on the table and knit. While they did so, they thought about Christmas, shared stories of Christmas' spent overseas before, and their different family traditions.
"We had lots of laughs," Ms Vidot said.
Together they knitted more than 100 red and green squares to make the tree possible.
However, the octogenarians and nonagenarians needed a base for their tree.
Enter Ken Foster from the Batemans Bay Men's Shed, who used an upside down tomato trellis with a bucket as the frame.
Ms Vidot said it was lovely to see their hard work now on display in the foyer.
When you've been working on your Christmas Tree since almost last Christmas, when is the right time to put it up? The ladies took a pragmatic approach.
They put it up on November 14.
"We put it up as soon as it was finished because I needed the space," Ms Knight said.
The Christmas Tree now stands with wrapped presents at its feet.
The women hope the tree can be passed around from year to year between different community groups and aged-care facilities, so everyone can have themselves a very knitted Christmas.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
