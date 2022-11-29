Only the best of the best

Nestled at the entrance to Beechwood Court in Sunshine Bay, this stunning home is pretty much brand new and boasts picturesque views of Sunshine Bay Cove and beyond.
The upper level has a large open-plan layout with quality timber flooring throughout. The spacious modern kitchen features smeg appliances, waterfall caesarstone benchtops and a walk-in pantry.
Large double sliding doors lead to a spacious deck that overlooks Sunshine Bay Cove, creating a fusion of indoor and outdoor living which is perfectly suited to the warm coastal climate and will allow the cool summer breezes to flow through the entire upper level.
The main bedroom is huge, the dressing room is something you only see in the movies, and the ensuite is a statement of style and sophistication.
Downstairs offers a wide welcoming foyer, three large bedrooms all with built-ins, a massive second living space and access to a second rear deck. There's also a second bathroom and internal access to a three car garage.
This property is ideally located only around 5km from the Batemans Bay town centre. It's close to schools, sporting and recreational clubs, and the summer patrolled surf beach.
The current owners planned this as their forever home and as such, not a penny has been spared.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.