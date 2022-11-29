Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

2 Beechwood Court, Sunshine Bay

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
November 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Only the best of the best

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car

  • 2 Beechwood Court, Sunshine Bay
  • $2,200,000
  • Agency: Ray White Batemans Bay 02 4472 6565
  • Contact: Steven Mason 0414 937 352
  • Inspect: By Appointment

Nestled at the entrance to Beechwood Court in Sunshine Bay, this stunning home is pretty much brand new and boasts picturesque views of Sunshine Bay Cove and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.