Behind the bright smiles and disco music at St Bernard's Primary School's Mission Day, was a message of love and support for children less fortunate.
Religious education coordinator Sharon Beashel said Mission Day was an important introduction for students to social justice.
"My favourite thing about St Bernard's is its inclusive Catholic community and Mission Day is part of Catholic Mission, which has been going for 175 years," Ms Beashel said.
She said Mission Day allowed students to develop an understanding of their role within the wider world and international community.
"The children start to know that there are people who live in our world who don't have as much as they do," Ms Beashel said.
"They definitely start to appreciate it."
Ms Beashel was proud of the students' capacity to show empathy and understand the message behind what is for the most part, a day of fun.
"At the Mission Mass Father Tom [Thornton] told students to be the hands and heart of Jesus and help people around the word," Ms Beahsel said.
"That's what it's all about really."
For Year Five student Isla Blass, Mission Day was an opportunity to help people and places around the world.
"We're raising money for a church in Ethiopia and since a lot of the children there are malnourished they're also starting a goat farm to get goats milk, which is a good source of nutrition," Ms Blass said.
"We're raising money to help them with that."
Ms Blass enjoyed knowing that her money would help support children that are less fortunate, on the other side of the word.
"It feels like you can really make a difference, even if it's just a small thing like a gold coin donation on a mufti day," Ms Blass said.
"I think about those kids and I feel like it's really good that we can do something like this so that they can have all of the things that they need. And so they can be as fortunate as us once they have all of these improvements. That's why they need our help."
Year Six student Jackson Melton was another student proud to know he was making a difference.
"It allows us to help kids from another country that's not quite as wealthy or as fortunate as us," Mr Melton said.
He was particularly taken with the idea of providing practical help.
"We're raising money so that a village in Ethiopia can afford to get goats and also farmers to milk the goats because they have a lot of malnutrition at the moment," Mr Melton said.
"It costs about $200 to get the village a goat and $30 to get a farmer. With all the money raised today we will have raised at least $400."
Ms Beashel said the money raised would be divided into three areas.
"They're going to start a goat farm in the village and a scholarship program, so some of the children will be able to go to school," she said.
"And they're also raising money to help mothers get access to education, to help them secure work."
