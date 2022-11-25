Six Yuin men have graduated from an inaugural scuba diving training program equipped to be employed under the water.
Ron Nye, Stewart Davison, Wayne Carberry, Yuin Campbell, Milo Campbell and Paul Brown achieved their research scuba certification as part of a state-wide program by NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
Throughout 2022 the six men - some of whom had never scuba-dived before - were equipped with skills such as using underwater tools, performing search and rescues, self rescues and underwater advanced rescues.
Mr Carberry said the course had been challenging but so rewarding.
"It's a privilege to be able to have this certificate," Mr Carberry said.
"Myself and the other guys are in a great position where we are able to look after and manage our own waters on Country."
Aboriginal Fishing and Marine and Coastal Environments NSW DPI program leader Laura McNamara said the inaugural program increased economic opportunities and employment for Aboriginal people and their involvement in managing the marine estate.
"It's all about connection to Country and being involved in care for Country," Ms McNamara said.
"Now they can conduct occupational diving for scientific and research purposes.
"It further extends the employment outcomes for the local community, and the community gets a real sense of pride from delivering these things and being involved in the management of sea Country."
Ms McNamara said DPI Fisheries would be employing the graduates in early 2023 for research studies along the Eurobodalla coastline.
She said the program established by DPI and run through local qualifiers such as, in this case Underwater Safari's Narooma, was in response to Indigenous people wanting more opportunities to work in, and be actively more involved with, management of Country.
More than 300 Indigenous people are in the process of completing similar programs to be trained to work on sea Country in NSW.
The six graduates were formally celebrated at an event at Narooma Fishing Club on November 21.
Ms McNamara hopes the next step will see some of the recent graduates continue on to become qualified as trainers themselves, however this requires attending a program run exclusively from Melbourne.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
