Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-car crash in Bimbimbie.
Emergency services were called to the scene north or Moruya just after 9:30am on November 24.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the crash was a tail-end crash between a truck and two cars.
They said officers attached to South Coast Police District were looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Earlier, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said four people were involved in the collision, which stopped traffic along the Princes Highway momentarily.
The spokesperson said all four people were conscious and had no major injuries.
Two of the drivers - a man in his 30s and a female teenager - were taken to Moruya Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and whiplash.
The cars have been removed from the road and, as of 11:15, traffic is open in both directions.
More to come.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.