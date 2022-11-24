Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
UPDATED: Three-car crash on Princes Highway north of Moruya

Updated November 24 2022 - 11:54am, first published 11:15am
Two people were taken to hospital after a multi-car crash in Bimbimbie north of Moruya on November 24. Photo by Tom McGann.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-car crash in Bimbimbie.

