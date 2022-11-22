To help promote the achievements and contributions of people with disability and champion inclusion, seven prominent Australians have been selected as ambassadors for this year's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said she was thrilled some of Australia's most creative and passionate individuals would lend their voice to support the annual event, themed 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'.
"I am proud this year we have a number of individuals who put this message into action, championing the rights of people with disability every day," Minister Rishworth said.
Among the ambassadors is Chloe Hayden, an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. Chloe is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a television series, appearing in the 2022 remake of Heartbreak High.
Other ambassadors include disability and gender equity advocate Akii Ngo, motivational speaker and filmmaker Nathan Basha, Indigenous elder Uncle Wilfred Prince, tourism advocates Braeden and Julie Jones, and ground-breaking artist Eliza Hull.
As people with disabilities often don't see themselves represented in broader society and can feel excluded and left behind as a result, these ambassadors play an important role in raising awareness.
Minister Rishworth also encouraged all people in Australia to get involved, as beyond the incredible work of the Ambassadors, IDPwD is a collaborative effort between government, organisations, community groups, businesses and individuals.
"You can host an event or start a conversation in your workplace, school or community this December to recognise the 4.4 million Australians with disability," Minister Rishworth said.
"While IPDwD is a day to celebrate, it is also an important reminder to Australians that breaking down barriers and encouraging a more inclusive and respectful society is everyone's responsibility."
IDPwD is a United Nations observed day held annually on December 3.
It aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.
The team at The Disability Trust are always excited to celebrate International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
It's a day that provides an opportunity to listen to the stories and experiences of people with disability, reflect on our own attitudes and assumptions, and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of people with disability.
"We love celebrating the day because it aligns so well with what we are all working toward at The Disability Trust - transforming our world to be more inclusive," said Lynne Koerbin, regional manager for the Far South Coast.
In the Eurobodalla, The Disability Trust will be celebrating IDPwD with their famous Annual Ball, with this year's theme being an Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatters Party.
As Alice's story was all about transformation, it's a wonderful link to the IDPwD theme for 2022, which is 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'.
"Seeing the ability in disability is a way of thinking for us at The Disability Trust," said Lynne. "Our staff always focus on supporting each person we work with to do what they love and to build on their individual interests and abilities."
"It's about being very focussed on supporting people to participate in activities that provide them with a sense of purpose where they can develop valued roles and strong connections in their local community."
IDPwD presents a fantastic opportunity to promote and acknowledge the achievements and contributions of people with disability in our community.
"At the ball this year, our Eurobodalla team will be hosting an awards event to acknowledge people who have worked hard toward their goals for the year," local manager Joanna Bissell said.
"The event will be filled with fantastic stories of people with disabilities doing great things, with plenty of big smiles and heaps of applause. It's always an exciting time and it's wonderful to see the people supported by The Disability Trust given the opportunity to celebrate their abilities and achievements, big and small."
Across the local area, people connected with The Disability Trust have enjoyed many great moments this year.
"In response to ideas put forward by the people we support, we've been able to offer people an awesome range of activities. Some of our very popular activities include our drama group who have been producing a video that will be showcased at the Ball, and our Explorers Group, where people are supported to explore our beautiful area, adventure into the bush and connect with the local community. We're getting great feedback about these new opportunities," Joanna said.
The Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatters Party - Annual Ball and Awards night - will be held at Catalina Country Club on Friday, December 2. All are welcome to come along and enjoy what's sure to be an evening filled with fun.
Hear Well - Live Well celebrates International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) as the South Coast's only independent, locally owned audiology practice.
Director and senior audiologist Annemarie Narraway said the practice was the fruition of many dreams.
"I've always strived to do things with flair and wanted to be able to contribute more to the hearing loss community," she said, having previously worked in the hearing aid sales industry.
Part of Annemarie's passion stems from her own experience having lost all hearing in her right ear at age six, and worn hearing aids for the past 10 years.
Annemarie enjoys finding solutions for tricky problems, and in order to do this, she has honed her own listening skills to identify how her expertise can help.
"Audiology has arguably one of the best track records with making a big difference in people's lives in a very short space of time," Annemarie said.
"Wearing hearing aids if you have hearing loss is very good for you. It has been proven to keep your brain working better for longer."
Hearing well and wellbeing are Annemarie's passions, and she is active in business and community groups that bring enjoyment and vitality to people.
"On Fridays, I'm involved in a music group for young children and their mothers, as well as the local combined youth group," she said. "I am also involved with church activities as my husband is the local Anglican minister."
With 27 years in the industry, Annemarie has attended numerous training events, invested in state-of-the-art equipment , and has brought the audiology component of cochlear implantation to the Eurobodalla, a move that saves clients 10 trips up the Clyde River in just the first year of treatment.
She is the only practitioner offering wax suction, the safest form of ear wax removal. Additionally, Hear Well - Live Well offers tinnitus care programs and central auditory processing support.
She can treat workers' compensation and industrial deafness cases and works closely with other companies, including home care package providers, and supplies assistive listening devices for people according to their needs.
Annemarie works with patients of any age, and provides all pensioner services. She can care for all major hearing aid brands, including Starkey, Beltone, Resound, Unitron, Phonak, Oticon, Signia and Widex.
"If loss of clarity of speech is causing frustration to you or any of the people you know, please let me see if I can help them," Annemarie said. "Even if they already have hearing aids, there is a good chance that I can find ways to make things better if that is what they want."
Having spent time around her twin nieces, now 23 years old, Vanessa Cole saw firsthand the experience her sister has had with NDIS plans and services providers.
Under the name Boomaroo, a tribute to her grandfather, she now draws on her lived experience and accountant background to help people with disability manage their NDIS budget.
"Upon hearing of the role of a plan manager, I thought this would be a perfect fit for me to assist in the disability sector. With my accounting skill set, I know I can provide prompt and accurate payment of invoices and traceability, therefore easing the burden for many families," Vanessa said.
"I am passionate about helping participants have more freedom to focus on the areas of life that are important to them, and to take their financial stress away."
As a family business based on the NSW South Coast, Boomaroo Plan Management's services stretch Australia wide.
Along with her sisters, Ali Binskin and Fiona Rafton, and her family, Vanessa is proud to help NDIS participants to manage the funding for the supports in their plan.
"With financial backgrounds, we have seen the benefit we can provide for participants to manage their NDIS budget," said Vanessa.
"We provide support to each other with our own independent businesses. We are fortunate to have a strong family network and wish to offer support to others so they can live a life full of love and ease."
She said being involved with the girls as they grew up inspired her progression to a plan management role.
"Having navigated with service providers, we understand that providers need to be paid quickly, to continue to provide services to them," Vanessa said.
Boomaroo also prides itself on delivering flexible and culturally sensitive communication, tailored to individual needs and preferences. Each client has one point of contact, ensuring a consistent and approachable service is always provided.
"I can feel the ease when someone chats with me, like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders."
It takes personal experience and an understanding of the individual needs of people with disability to best support them on their quest for independence, as Michael Magrath has found.
Having managed his child's NDIS plan and done advocacy training to support them, Michael was motivated to change careers.
After 20 years in the accounting industry, he took a CEO position at National Disability Plan Managers (NDPM), delivering plan management support to NDIS participants around Australia.
To this role, Michael brought an understanding that, while individualised funding is important, it is only one part of the puzzle.
He aimed to shift the focus of the organisation from simply managing the funding, to providing support coordination, which involves working closely with participants to understand their individual needs.
After applying to become a registered provider of both NDIS plan management and support coordination, NDPM became Dawson Supports.
"At Dawson Supports we believe that everyone has the right to be included and participate in society on an equal basis. Our services are designed to provide the supports necessary to make this happen," Michael said.
"Dawson Supports believe that ultimately, our role is to make ourselves redundant."- Michael Magrath
"Our approach to plan management is informed by personal experience with the NDIS and an in-depth knowledge of what is possible."
Dawson Supports' main focus is to build independence in people with disability.
In order to achieve this, support is individually tailored and relies on building a connection with each participant to understand their needs and how they can best be met.
"Dawson Supports believe that ultimately, our role is to make ourselves redundant. If we are doing our job right, eventually our participants won't need us anymore and we're okay with that," Michael said.
"It means they will be living their best life and be in control of their own life-journey and, for us, that is a clear win."
This International Day of People with Disability, Dawson Supports is celebrating inclusion.
"Communities and society in general are stronger when everyone is included. Raising awareness and celebrating the contribution of people with disability is how we promote understanding and remove prejudice," Michael said.
The organisation also wishes to specifically acknowledge the contribution of their team members with a disability, as well as those who support family members with disability.