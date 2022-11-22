Enjoy amazing views atop the escarpment

Perched on top of the escarpment, is this fabulous home.
Showcasing all of the iconic features of Narooma, you will be spoilt by panoramic views of Montague Island, Australia Rock, Wagonga Inlet and Gulaga Mountain - just to name a few!
This beautiful home can be used as one large house or split into two homes, both with great potential for holiday letting or as a permanent rental.
Once inside, you'll be immediately impressed by the design. Features include timber floorboards throughout, magnificent high ceilings allowing light to spill in, and an impressive deck.
The kitchen upstairs, which flows into the open-plan living room, has a walk-in pantry and beautiful Caesarstone bench-tops. The double garage has lift access to the top floor.
Internal stairs take you down to the lower level which features two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and a magnificent deck. This downstairs area is currently used as a holiday rental with great return.
This home presents luxury living with dual income potential, and stunning Narooma at your doorstep.
Walk to the inlet, known for it's world-famous oysters, or along the boardwalk to Bar Beach. You are also close to the Narooma to Dalmeny bike path which was recently voted top three bike rides in NSW.
